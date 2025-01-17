AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VSGX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

