AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $364,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 235,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 58,844 shares during the period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BBIN stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
