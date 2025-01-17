Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.