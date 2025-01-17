AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,531 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,292,000 after buying an additional 84,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,982,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

