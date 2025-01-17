AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $584.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.17 and a twelve month high of $585.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

