AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $275,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.08 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.