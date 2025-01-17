Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cameco

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after purchasing an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 187,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.