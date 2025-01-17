AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 9,782 Shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 3,897.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,727,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGHM stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

