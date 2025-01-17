AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 101,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

