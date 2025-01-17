Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after buying an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,574,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
