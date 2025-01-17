CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

