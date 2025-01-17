AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

