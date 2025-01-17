AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 177,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.55 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

