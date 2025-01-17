Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $260.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.