AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 644 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 65.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

