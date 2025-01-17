AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 846 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,038,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BYLD opened at $22.23 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.