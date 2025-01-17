AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 121 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

