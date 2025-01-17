AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,530 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.46 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

