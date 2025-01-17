SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $47.09.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

