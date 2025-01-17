AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $261,000 Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.52 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

