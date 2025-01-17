Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aerovate Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 338% compared to the typical daily volume of 687 call options.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 413,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 287,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 54,095.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 82,766 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

