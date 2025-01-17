Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Aerovate Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,010 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 338% compared to the typical daily volume of 687 call options.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
