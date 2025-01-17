iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,222,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 553,330 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,168.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

