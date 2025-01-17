AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $407,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.7 %

PMAR opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $785.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

