AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $379,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

