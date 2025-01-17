Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,518,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

