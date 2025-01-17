Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $515.81 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.29.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

