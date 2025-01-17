AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

GM stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.