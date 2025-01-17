JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 44,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

