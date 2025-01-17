Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reddit and Autohome”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.12 billion 27.35 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Autohome $7.30 billion 0.44 $286.40 million $2.01 13.22

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -47.83% -40.54% -27.32% Autohome 24.36% 7.79% 6.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reddit and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 5 14 1 2.71 Autohome 0 4 0 1 2.40

Reddit presently has a consensus target price of $148.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.19%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

Autohome beats Reddit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

