Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,273,000 after purchasing an additional 194,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Unilever by 981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Unilever Price Performance
UL stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
