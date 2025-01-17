MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.07 and traded as high as $93.98. MGE Energy shares last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 112,228 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. State Street Corp grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,001,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,536,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.