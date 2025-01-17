Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Upland Software

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.