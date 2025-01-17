Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total value of $2,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,539,110.22. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,919 shares of company stock worth $8,222,168. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

PGR stock opened at $245.57 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $166.92 and a one year high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day moving average of $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.24.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

