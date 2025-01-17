Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOGI. Bank of America cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

