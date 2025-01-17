Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

