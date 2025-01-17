Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total transaction of $497,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,162.96. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,099 shares of company stock worth $2,719,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.06. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $168.29 and a one year high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.09.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

