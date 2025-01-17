Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,010,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $1,191,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,380. This represents a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,836 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $272.79 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.58.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.