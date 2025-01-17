Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:XPP opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

The ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China 50 Net Tax USD index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to a free-float-weighted index comprising 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. XPP was launched on Jun 4, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

