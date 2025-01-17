Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 643 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.19.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $335.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

