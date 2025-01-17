AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after buying an additional 281,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after buying an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.