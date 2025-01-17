Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $75,914,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 28.6% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 688,684 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,316,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 635,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596,254 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.5 %

VYX stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

