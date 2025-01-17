Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after buying an additional 3,346,783 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,654,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 249,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

