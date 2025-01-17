Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.