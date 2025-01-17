Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,952.64. This represents a 16.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

