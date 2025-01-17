Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,117 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 736,550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

