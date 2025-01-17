KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in KLA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.10.

KLA Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $747.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $552.85 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.49. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.