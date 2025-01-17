MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,247.67.

MELI opened at $1,837.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,853.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,901.98.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

