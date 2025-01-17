Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

