UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UWM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 366.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 140,830 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in UWM by 56.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.66. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.91%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

