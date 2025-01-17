Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIA opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $715.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.