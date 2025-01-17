Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 15.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 372,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Shopify Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.